John Lennon & Yoko Ono





All we are saying, is give peace a chance









Bob Marley





Until the philosophy which hold one race

Superior and another inferior

is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned

Everywhere is war, me say war.



That until there are no longer first class

and second class citizens af any nation

Until the color of a man's skin

is of no more significance than the color of his eyes

Me say war.



That until the basic human rights are equally

guaranteed to all, without regard to race

A dis a war.



That until that day

the dream of lasting peace, world citizenship

rule of international morality

will remain in but a fleeting illusion

to be pursued, but never attained

Now everywhere is war, war.



And until the ignoble and unhappy regimes

that hold our brothers in Angola, in Mozambique,

South Africa sub-human bondage

have been toppled, utterly destroyed

Well, everywhere is war, me say war.



War in the east, war in the west

war up north, war down south

war, war, rumours of war.



And until that day, the African continent

will not know peace, we Africans will fight

we find it necessary and we know we shall win

as we are confident in the victory.



Of good over evil, good over evil, good over evil

Good over evil, good over evil, good ever evil.





Prayers Haile Selassie I & II

————-







Tony Robbins





"The best way to become an influencer is to be authentic and genuine. People can spot a fake from a mile away, so just be yourself and let your personality shine through."





"To be an influencer, you have to be willing to give value. What can you offer people that will make their lives better? Once you know that, you can start to create content and share it with the world."





"Don't be afraid to fail. Everyone fails at some point. The important thing is to learn from your failures and keep moving forward."





"Believe in yourself. Have faith in your ability to achieve your goals. Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something."





"Be persistent. It takes time and effort to build an audience and become an influencer. Don't give up. Just keep creating great content and engaging with your audience.





Source: Tony Robbins, "How to Become an Influencer: 5 Essential Tips," Entrepreneur.com, March 20, 2020.









Jay Shetty





"To be an influencer, you have to be a leader. Leaders are people who inspire and empower others. They are people who make the world a better place."





"Be kind and compassionate. People are drawn to those who are kind and compassionate. Make an effort to connect with your audience on a personal level and show them that you care."





"Be authentic and genuine. People can tell when you're being fake. Just be yourself and let your personality shine through."





"Be vulnerable. Don't be afraid to share your personal stories and experiences with your audience. This will help them to connect with you on a deeper level."





"Be grateful. Be grateful for your audience and for the opportunity to influence their lives."





Source: Jay Shetty, "How to Be an Influencer: 5 Tips for Success," Forbes.com, July 2, 2021.









Gary Vee





"To be an influencer, you have to create great content. This content should be informative, engaging, and valuable to your audience."





"To be an influencer, you have to be consistent. Post new content on a regular basis. The more often you post, the more likely your content is to be seen."





"Promote your content. Share your content on social media, in email newsletters, and on your website."





"Engage with your audience. Respond to comments and questions. Like and share your audience's content."





"Be patient. It takes time and effort to build an audience and become an influencer. Don't get discouraged if you don't see results immediately. Just keep creating great content and engaging with your audience."





Source: Gary Vaynerchuk, "How to Become an Influencer in 2023: A Step-by-Step Guide," GaryVaynerchuk.com, January 1, 2023.











