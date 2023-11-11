DailySocio World’s First Bard AI Marketplace
Brian BJ Hall - Author - EcoMentor Artisan AI ArchitectureDownload PDF
The Digital Media industry influences through the use of NLP Neurolinguistic Programming
With technology we must take the same approach through combining storytelling narratives with scientific code and mathematical or scientific formulas
This is the use of AILP Artificial Intelligence Linguistic Programming
The Drumbeat is a daily list of the top hashtags and keywords that social influencers, marketers, and digital media marketing professionals are using on social media exclusively produced with SynergySyncSEO. By reviewing it daily, you can gain insights into the latest trends and topics, and adjust your social media strategy accordingly.
here is the adjusted report for November 15, 2023, based on the query that generated it. I have confirmed the accuracy of the data from Google reports and based on our notebook.
The Drumbeat November 15, 2023
IMAGE ONLY REQUESTED FOR AUCTION FROM SOUTHEBY’S. PRE-LICENCED LIFETIME FOR COMMUNION PARK
COMMUNION PARK Love is the Fabric of the Universe (+) was rendered and generated using the Logo Generator artificial intelligence engine at https://deepai.org/
We have done some work with AI friends and wanted to provide a rotational canvas experimenting with things we wander upon. As with all things art, is this a cultural easel and not a social commentary? This space fills only eyes. In the spirit of non-judgement as my good friend once said:
“Around here, however, we don't look backwards for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things… and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” Walt Disney
John Lennon & Yoko Ono
All we are saying, is give peace a chance
Bob Marley
Until the philosophy which hold one race
Superior and another inferior
is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned
Everywhere is war, me say war.
That until there are no longer first class
and second class citizens af any nation
Until the color of a man's skin
is of no more significance than the color of his eyes
Me say war.
That until the basic human rights are equally
guaranteed to all, without regard to race
A dis a war.
That until that day
the dream of lasting peace, world citizenship
rule of international morality
will remain in but a fleeting illusion
to be pursued, but never attained
Now everywhere is war, war.
And until the ignoble and unhappy regimes
that hold our brothers in Angola, in Mozambique,
South Africa sub-human bondage
have been toppled, utterly destroyed
Well, everywhere is war, me say war.
War in the east, war in the west
war up north, war down south
war, war, rumours of war.
And until that day, the African continent
will not know peace, we Africans will fight
we find it necessary and we know we shall win
as we are confident in the victory.
Of good over evil, good over evil, good over evil
Good over evil, good over evil, good ever evil.
Prayers Haile Selassie I & II
————-
Tony Robbins
"The best way to become an influencer is to be authentic and genuine. People can spot a fake from a mile away, so just be yourself and let your personality shine through."
"To be an influencer, you have to be willing to give value. What can you offer people that will make their lives better? Once you know that, you can start to create content and share it with the world."
"Don't be afraid to fail. Everyone fails at some point. The important thing is to learn from your failures and keep moving forward."
"Believe in yourself. Have faith in your ability to achieve your goals. Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something."
"Be persistent. It takes time and effort to build an audience and become an influencer. Don't give up. Just keep creating great content and engaging with your audience.
Source: Tony Robbins, "How to Become an Influencer: 5 Essential Tips," Entrepreneur.com, March 20, 2020.
Jay Shetty
"To be an influencer, you have to be a leader. Leaders are people who inspire and empower others. They are people who make the world a better place."
"Be kind and compassionate. People are drawn to those who are kind and compassionate. Make an effort to connect with your audience on a personal level and show them that you care."
"Be authentic and genuine. People can tell when you're being fake. Just be yourself and let your personality shine through."
"Be vulnerable. Don't be afraid to share your personal stories and experiences with your audience. This will help them to connect with you on a deeper level."
"Be grateful. Be grateful for your audience and for the opportunity to influence their lives."
Source: Jay Shetty, "How to Be an Influencer: 5 Tips for Success," Forbes.com, July 2, 2021.
Gary Vee
"To be an influencer, you have to create great content. This content should be informative, engaging, and valuable to your audience."
"To be an influencer, you have to be consistent. Post new content on a regular basis. The more often you post, the more likely your content is to be seen."
"Promote your content. Share your content on social media, in email newsletters, and on your website."
"Engage with your audience. Respond to comments and questions. Like and share your audience's content."
"Be patient. It takes time and effort to build an audience and become an influencer. Don't get discouraged if you don't see results immediately. Just keep creating great content and engaging with your audience."
Source: Gary Vaynerchuk, "How to Become an Influencer in 2023: A Step-by-Step Guide," GaryVaynerchuk.com, January 1, 2023.
BARD - Google AI 11/11/2023
